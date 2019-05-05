Cabinet to meet for first time in 2 months

'Calm not on the agenda' after first fatality from Gaza rocket fire since 2014.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will convene the ministers of the political-security cabinet at 12:30 PM Sunday, almost two months after the last cabinet meeting.

A political source told Arutz Sheva that in light of the fact that the terrorist organizations had hit and killed a civilian as a result of a rocket for the first time since Operation Protective Edge in 2914, significant actions will have to be considered.

"The ministers will not only receive reviews but will also have to approve response actions, and there will also be sharper response options that it may be time to use," the source said.

He denied that the Egyptian mediators and the UN envoy to the Middle East had managed to obtain general agreements for a truce with Israel. He argued that in the current situation, not only is calm not on the agenda, but the defense establishment, at the orders of the political echelon, is preparing for a long round of fighting.

We recall that the last time the cabinet met was after the shooting in the Dan region at the beginning of March, but despite the demands of a number of ministers, the prime minister refrained from convening the forum after the rocket fire from Gaza towards the community of Mishmeret, where seven people were injured.

Cabinet member Minister Yisrael Katz said Sunday that "there is a policy not to get into a war if this is possible. At the same time we must react with force. "

Asked about the possibility of renewed targeted assassinations, the minister replied that the cabinet members would accept any recommendation by the defense establishment to intensify anti-terror activity that would lead to the weakening of Hamas.