Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud), a member of the political-security cabinet, discussed the continued rocket fire from the Gaza Strip towards Israel Sunday.

"We are working and we will continue to act, dozens of targets have been destroyed, terror tunnels have been destroyed. We are at the height of this round," Minister Katz told Kan Bet, adding, "I have not heard any original proposal from the emerging opposition."

He rejected the claims that the government lacks a coherent security policy: "Outside, people said all kinds of things, inside the room there is a policy, not to get into a war to the extent that this is possible, but to react forcefully. At the same time, it is a fact that they did not fire at Tel Aviv and are operating at full force in firing on the Gaza area and southern communities."

Regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip, Katz said: "There is no chance that Abu Mazen (Mahmoud Abbas) will return to Gaza, and those who propose to conquer Gaza with our best soldiers who will be hurt in the process are simply not serious and immoral. There must be a limit there, we cannot delude ourselves, as if Abbas and the Egyptians will solve our problems."

MK Ram Ben-Barak (Blue White) told Channel 2 this morning, "What's happened over the past year? Every time there's a round, the someone who dictates when it starts and ends is Hamas. We have to wear out Hamas and make it understand that it has something to lose. At the same time, we have to come up with a kind of solution that gives Gaza residents a horizon to forward to."