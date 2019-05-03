Teen injured in rock attack in Samaria

A 15-year-old boy was lightly injured on Friday afternoon by a rock thrown by Palestinian Arabs between the village of Huwara and the town of Yitzhar in Samaria.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided the teen with initial treatment and evacuated him to the Schneider Hospital in Petah Tikva with injuries to his face.

A similar incident took place on Thursday, when a Jewish man was lightly injured in his face in a rock-throwing attack at the Huwara checkpoint south of Shechem (Nablus).

IDF soldiers fired into the air for deterrence after the incident, and the rock-throwers fled the scene.

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, responded to Friday’s incident and said, "The Israeli government must come to its senses and regain its deterrent capability. It is inconceivable that in the same area, on the same road, within a few weeks there is the same attempt to attack using rocks and knives. This is a central road in the State of Israel, and we as citizens are not prepared to accept a situation where there is no deterrence."

"I call upon the prime minister, the defense minister, the IDF command, to restore deterrence, and to begin to act against the Palestinian Authority, which is the one that instigates incitement in the media and sends most of the terrorist attacks in the State of Israel in recent years. We are not prepared for our residents to be abandoned," Dagan stressed.

