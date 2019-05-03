Foundation donates $5m, allowing new Chair in Israel studies

The Berkeley Institute for Jewish Law and Israel Studies has received several donations, totaling in at $7 million.

The Helen Diller Family Foundation donated $5 million. The new donation will enable the opening this year of the institute’s Chair in Israel Studies, the first in its field at UC Berkeley.

In addition, the institute on Thursday announced a $1 million endowment gift from the Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation, which provided seed funding for the institute and gives it annual programming grants, the Jewish News of Northern California reported Thursday.

An additional $1 million gift came from an anonymous donor earmarked for Israel studies and student programs.

Since its launch eight years ago, the institute has been funded for the most part by generous annual programming grants from entities such as the Koret Foundation, the Jim Joseph Foundation and the aforementioned Gilbert Foundation, the Jewish News reported.