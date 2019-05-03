New haredi MK submits first bill

New MK Yaakov Tessler submits bill to allow ministers, deputy ministers, to aid everyone who reaching out. 'I hope bill receives support.'

New MK Yaakov Tessler (UTJ) submitted his first bill to the Knesset.

The bill, called the "Public Inquiries Bill," would allow ministers, deputy ministers, and Knesset members to handle public inquiries sent to them and help those who turn to them.

The bill was initiated after several instances encountered by ministers and deputy ministers in their public work with various government offices and authorities. In those instances, the officials refused to help due to a lack of clarity regarding the legal issues.

According to Tessler, the issue of public inquiries is not properly dealt with in Israeli law, leading to unnecessary disagreements.

"The very essence of a public figure's job and mission in the Knesset is to help Israeli citizens with their inquiries and to be aware of the public's needs," he said. "In my experience in dealing with public inquiries of every type, I have seen the importance of creating a legal framework for the issue. I hope that I will be able to advance the bill as soon as possible and receive support from the government."