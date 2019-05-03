Neo-Nazis march streets of Germany, worrying Jewish community

Jewish organizations are worried about the far-right's growing support, especially in the eastern German state of Saxony.

Two far-right groups paraded the streets of Germany on Wednesday waving Nazi flags and other symbols without any interference from German police. Jewish organizations are highly concerned about the inaction of the German government.

President of the Central Council of Jews Josef Schuster, told the German paper Taggesspiegel, "Not only for the Jewish community, but for democratic Germany and the committed civil society as a whole, a decisive action by the Saxon state government against such marches would have been important."

Footage shows about 500 neo-Nazi participants in uniforms beating drums in a parade in the eastern German state of Saxony, where the far-right has a strong presence. Alternative for Germany (AfD), the far-right party in Saxony, is showing strong support in the polls ahead of the September Saxony state election.

Another neo-Nazi march was held on Wednesday in Duisburg, a city in western Germany, with participants bearing signs advocating for the destruction of Israel.