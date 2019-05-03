23,741 have fallen in Israel's wars

56 soldiers added to list of fallen soldiers in past year. 3,146 civilians killed in hostilities since the establishment of the state.

The number of Israeli casualties of war from 1860 until today stands at 23,741, according to figures published by the Defense Ministry on Friday morning, ahead of the Memorial Day for the Fallen Soldiers of Israel and Victims of Terrorism, which will be observed this coming Wednesday.

Since last Memorial Day, 56 people have been added to the list of fallen soldiers as well as another 40 disabled people who died as a result of their disability and were recognized during the year as Israeli casualties.

146 civilians have been killed in acts of hostilities since the establishment of the state. This number includes 120 foreign citizens killed in terrorist attacks in Israel, and 100 Israelis who were murdered abroad.

Since Memorial Day 2018 and until today, nine additional civilians have been killed in acts of hostilities. The terrorist attacks have left 3,196 orphans, 819 widows and 897 bereaved parents living today.

This coming Tuesday evening at 8:00 p.m. a one-minute memorial siren will be sounded throughout the country, marking the start of Memorial Day. Immediately after the siren, memorial rallies will be held throughout the country.

On Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., a two-minute memorial siren will be sounded, followed by state memorial ceremonies at cemeteries throughout the country as well as near 50 monuments throughout the country.

The main Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the National Memorial Hall on Mount Herzl, where all the memorial candles commemorating Israel’s fallen are lit. The ceremony will take place on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

The names of all of Israel’s fallen will be broadcast on Channel 22 immediately after the end of the official ceremony for the opening of Memorial Day at the Western Wall. The names of the fallen will be broadcast in chronological order starting on the eve of Memorial Day (Tuesday at 8:45 p.m.) and until the conclusion of Memorial Day.