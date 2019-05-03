Why Franklin D. Roosevelt failed to bomb Auschwitz-Birkenau

A new book claims that FDR and key cabinet officials blocked calls by Jewish organizations for the bombing of the Auschwitz killing center.

Rod Reuven Dovid Bryant and Jerry Gordon bring back for the 2019 Yom Hashoah commemoration program, Dr. Rafael S. Medoff, director of the David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies.

Medoff is the author of a new book, to be published this summer by the Jewish Publication Society, “The Jews Should Keep Quiet: President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Rabbi Steven S. Wise, and the Holocaust”.

It reveals the anti-Semitism of FDR and key cabinet officials, Cordell Hull at the State Department and Edward Stimson at the War Department. They blocked repeated calls by Jewish organizations for the bombing of the rail lines, bridges and crematoria at the Auschwitz-Birkenau killing center in Poland.