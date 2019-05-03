PA tries to pass off Holocaust victims as Arab victims

Official PA TV posts pictures of Jewish bodies from concentration camps, claims they are victims of Israeli massacre of Arabs.

The Palestinian Authority presented photographs of Holocaust victims as Arab victims of an Israeli massacre on official PA TV, Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported.

The official PA TV news presented a photograph of hundreds of bodies of Jews which was taken at the Nordhausen concentration camp in Thuringia, Germany, as a picture of Arabs massacred at Deir Yassin in 1948. The picture was taken soon after American forces liberated the camp in 1945.

The channel also presented a picture of bodies wearing the striped uniforms of concentration camp prisoners as being from Deir Yassin. According to PMW, the picture was likely taken at the Leitmeritz concentration camp in Germany, now part of The Czech Republic.

In addition, two pictures of the 1982 Sabra and Shatila massacre, which was committed by Christian Phalangists in Lebanon, as being from Deir Yassin.