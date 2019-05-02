Netanyahu again tries to transfer millions to the PA

PA again refuses Israel's attempts to transfer tax funds in response to deduction of money used to pay terrorists' salaries.

Israel on Wednesday attempted to transfer hundreds of millions of shekels to the Palestinian Authority, which again refused to accept the funds, Kan News reported.

The PA refuse to accept the money because Israel has deducted NIS 40 million, the amount that the PA transfers to the families of terrorists. Israel attempted to transfer NIS 660 million to the PA.

Prime Minister Netanyahu decided before the elections to unilaterally transfer PA tax revenues directly to banks in the PA under the assumption that the PA would accept the funds if the transfer did not receive any media attention.

However, the PA returned all of the money to Israel as soon as it reached the banks.

The Palestinian Authority announced that it would refuse to accept the tax revenues that Israel collects for the PA after the Israeli Cabinet decided to deduct the money paid to the terrorists and their families.