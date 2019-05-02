Germany admits that Muslim anti-Semitism is rampant

Breaking a long-time taboo on the subject, the German government publishes an official report outlining 'Anti-Semitism in Islamism.'

Germany recently admitted that Muslim anti-Semitism is a major problem in the country in an official report, eschewing a subject that has long been taboo for German politicians.

Anti-Semitism in Islamism is a 40-page official report by The German Agency for Domestic Security about the rampant anti-Semitism in Muslim communities. The report is unprecedented in Germany and all of Europe.

According to the report, Islamism is a type of Muslim political extremism of which antisemitism is a central ideological principle. The drastic increase in the Muslim population in Germany beginning in 2014 has compounded anti-Semitism in Germany. Germany currently has one of the largest Muslim populations in Europe with about 5 million Muslims.

The report highlights the 2017 demonstration in Berlin as a turning point of German awareness of Islamist anti-Semitism. Signs were carried during the demonstration calling for Israel's destruction and an Israeli flag was set on fire. A video of the flag burning went viral, shocking Germans and eliciting a response from German politicians.

German intelligence services monitor the Islamic community due to the fact that Islamist views of Islam are opposed to the principles of the German constitution, the report says. These principles include the separation of state and religion, freedom of expression, the sovereignty of citizens and citizen equality.

The report lists the names of extremist Muslim groups present in Germany, including, the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, Hezbollah, Hizb Ut-Tahrir, ISIS, the Turkish Milli Görus, and Salafists.