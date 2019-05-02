2 suspects arrested for plot to smuggle drugs into prison

The Israel Prison Service and the Israel Police, at the end of a covert investigation, arrested two suspects attempting to bribe a prison guard to smuggle drugs into the Kishon Detention Center.

The affair began about a month and a half ago, when a detainee in the detention center allegedly offered a bribe to the jailer in the amount of thousands of shekels in return for being allowed to take drugs into his cell.

The prison guard immediately informed the IPS command and the Dror unit's detectives, who brought the Israel Police into the investigation. Together they initiated an undercover investigation in order to gather the necessary evidence and to expose all the accomplices in the prison and outside.

At the beginning of the week, the meeting between the jailer and the suspect, a 20-year-old resident of Haifa, took place in the area of ​​the city. When the signal was given, the hidden forces moved to the open interrogation stage.

The police will request an extension of the detention of the two suspects.