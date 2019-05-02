Special Envoy for Combating anti-Semitism Elan Carr: 'It's never enough to look at the past - what does it mean for us today?'

US Special Envoy for Combating anti-Semitism Elan Carr spoke to Arutz Sheva at March of the Living at Auschwitz-Birkenau.

"The message here is first of all to remember," Carr said. "To remember, to mourn, and never to let go of what happened here."

Carr continued: "It's never enough to look at the past. What does that mean for us, today in the present and in the future. And that is to make a commitment, a solemn oath, that we will never allow this to happen again, or never even allow us to go in the path of allowing something like this to happen again, and that means to fight anti-Semitism with every fiber in our being."

Carr said being at Auschwitz after the Pittsburgh and San Diego shootings was particularly meaningful: "We have to fight anti-Semitism everywhere; I attended the funeral of Laurie Kay just a few days ago in San Diego, and she was killed because of who she was - being a Jew - and was murdered just a few days before Yom HaShoah."

Regarding claims that President Trump and his administration are "not doing enough" to fight anti-Semitism, Carr was adamant: "As the one who was tasked by this President and by the Secretary of State to fight anti-Semitism, I have to say I couldn't be more proud of the unprecedented commitment of this administration to fight against anti-Semitism, to fight for the protection and the safety of the Jewish People, and to support the State of Israel.

"There is no administration, no president, no secretary of state that have ever committed themselves to this extent to fight for the protection and the safety of the Jewish People, and to support the State of Israel, and I'm proud to represent them," Carr concluded.

The Office to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism is a part of the Office of Religion and Global Affairs at the United States Department of State.