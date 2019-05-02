March of the Living: Six torches, six messages

Six torches to be lit at site of Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration camp in Oświęcim, Poland by March of the Living 2019 Torch Lighters.

Six torches will be lit today at the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration camp in Oświęcim, Poland by March of the Living 2019 Torch Lighters, accompanied by student representatives.

Each torch, symbolizing one million murdered, will also represent a separate message:

1) Righteous among the Nations: The first torch will be lit in honor of the Righteous Among the Nations, who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust. The First Torch will be lit by POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews Director Professor Dariusz Stola.

2) Survivors: The second torch will be lit in honor of the survivors of the Shoah, and in honor of all genocide survivors who began their lives again. They picked up the pieces of their shattered world and established new families after suffering through unspeakable horrors. The Second Torch will be lit by student participants in the March of the Living.

3) In memory of the children: The third torch will be lit in memory of the more than 1 million innocent Jewish children murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust. The Third Torch will be lit by Romania's Prime Minister and current European Council President Viorica Dăncilă.

4) In Honor of the many rabbis, scholars, and teachers: The fourth torch will be lit in memory of the countless numbers of rabbis, scholars, and teachers who were murdered in the Shoah and who dedicated their lives to teaching even until the very last moment of their lives. The Fourth Torch will be lit by Keren Hayesod Chairman Sam Grundwerg, one of Israel`s National Institutions that will mark its centennial next year, Israel Bonds President Yisrael Maimon, Foreign Ministry of Israel Director Yuval Rotem, and Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations Danny Danon. Ambassador Danon is leading the 3rd UN Ambassadors delegation - hailing from countries around the globe - to the March of the Living, jointly hosted by the March and the American Zionist Movement.

5) Resistance: The fifth torch will be lit in honor of the members of the resistance, who fought to liberate Europe from the hands of Nazi Germany. The fifth torch will be lit by Hellenic Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis along with Thessaloniki City Council President Ben Sassoon, replacing Thessaloniki Mayor Yaniss Boutaris a great friend of the March of The Living, and David Saltiel, the President of the Jewish community of Greece and Vice Chairman of the WJC, who is also from Thessaloniki.

6) Israel: This final torch will be lit in honor of the State of Israel where in 1948, the Jewish People were reborn after the Holocaust, when the State of Israel was founded over 70 years ago. The final torch will be lit by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and United States Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell.