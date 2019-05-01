Thousands of worshipers visit Joshua's Tomb

Thousands of people entered the tomb of Yehoshua Bin Nun in the village of Kifl Haris in Samaria, at the largest army-protected entrance of the year, held to mark the day of Ben Nun's passing that according to Jewish sources falls on the 26th of the Hebrew month of Nissan. The gathering is part of the regular visits the Samaria Regional Council conducts with the assistance of the Director of Joseph's Tomb and the Holy Sites, management.

Among the thousands of worshipers was Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, Shomron Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, Rabbi Dudi Dudkevitch, Emmanuel Council head Eliyahu Gafni, Rabbi Yisrael Avichai, Rabbi Benayahu Shmueli, the Kupishnitzer Rebbe, and Rabbi Yaakov Ades. The pilgrimage was secured by the Ephraim Brigade who assured worshipers safe entrance to the village.

Yossi Dagan said: "A nation that remembers its leaders even after thousands of years will not forget its roots and its land. We promise that we'll be here to guard the holy places and preserve this land for generations to come."

Shomron Council Yossi Dagan, Rabbi Levanon at Joshua's Tomb

Dagan added that "the new Knesset and the new government should have the strength to learn from Yehoshua Ben-Nun who parceled out the Land of Israel, to establish new settlements and return the uprooted settlements of northern Samaria."

Rabbi Elyakim Levanon said at the event: "We welcome all the masses of the House of Israel on the day of the Jubilee of Joshua Bin Nun, conqueror of the Land of Israel, conqueror of the land. I bless the masses of Israel that He receive our prayers and the government of Israel will come together and unite to act for the sake of the Torah for the sake of settling for the Land; with G-d's help in the merit of Yehoshua Bin Nun and the Torah the land will be built quickly in our days."

Emmanuel Council head Eliyahu Gafni: "It's very exciting to see the Jewish People in such a place. Samaria is blessed with such holy places, that the heritage of the People of Israel began here; we call upon the people of Israel to come here."

IDF Efraim Brigade Deputy Commander Yuval Harman adds: "Several times a year, the brigade escorts and guards the entrance to the graves to be able to pray there safely. The visits to the village are centrally organized, with full security by IDF fighters, Border Police, and in cooperation with the Israel Police in assessments and preliminary planning. Israel will continue to act to allow entry to the site of the tomb of Bin Nun and to protect area residents and the visitors."