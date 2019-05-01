Kazakhstan's new prime minister to visit Israel

The new prime minister of Kazakhstan tells Jewish delegation he has accepted Netanyahu's invitation to visit Israel.

The new Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Askar Mamin, who took office in February, is planning to visit Israel after receiving an official invitation from Binyamin Netanyahu, Mamin told a delegation of Jewish leaders on Monday.

President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met Monday with the delegation of Jewish leaders from around the world led by president of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress (EAJC), Mikhael Mirilashvili. EAJC Chairman of the Board, Aaron Frenkel, and Head of the Mikhael Mirilashvili CIS Rabbinical Council and Chief Rabbi of Russia, Berl Lazar, also took part in the summit.

The parties noted that the Jewish community of Kazakhstan has been thriving and receiving all the support it needs from the government. The leaders urged President Tokayev to support Israel on the international stage and thanked the head of state for taking a firm stand in denouncing anti-Semitism and supporting the Jewish community.

At the summit, the leaders discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the current situation of the Jewish community and bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Israel.

In addition to meeting with the President of Kazakhstan, the delegation of Jewish leaders also met with the country’s prime minister, Askar Mamin, who told the participants about his plans to visit Israel by official invitation of Prime Minister Netanyahu and expressed hopes for expanding bilateral trade between the two countries.

The delegation held business meetings with the Israeli ambassador in Kazakhstan, Liat Vekselman, as well as religious and secular leaders of Jewish communities from across Kazakhstan that receive the support and assistance from EAJC. Members of the delegation were invited to join a session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.

After visiting Kazakhstan, the delegation headed to Azerbaijan for the next round of top-level talks.

Members of the delegation included EAJC President, Mikhael Mirilashvili, EAJC Chairman of the Board, Aaron Frenkel, EAJC First Vice President, Temur Ben Yehuda, EAJC CEO, Haim Ben Yakov, President of the Association of Jewish Communities of Kazakhstan – “Mitzvah,” Alexander Baron, and Chief Rabbi of Kazakhstan, Yeshaya Cohen. President of the CIS Rabbinical Council and Chief Rabbi of Russia, Berl Lazer, was also part of the delegation.