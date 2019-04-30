Netanyahu: 'Only the people will decide whether I'll continue'

Prime Minister addresses question whether this is his last term in office, evades questions regarding Immunity Law.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was asked this evening by News 12 if this was his last term as Prime Minister. "Is that an expression of hope or a question?" Netanyahu humorously asked.

"The decision whether this is my last term as Prime Minister is only in the hands of the people, of course. As long as the public wants me to continue serving it, and as long as I can, I'll continue to serve."

The Prime Minister was asked to comment on the anti-Semitic cartoon published in the New York Times that was ultimately removed and said, "I intend to relate to the New York Times caricature on Holocaust Remembrance Day."

Netanyahu was asked both about the Immunity Law and the closure of the Broadcasting Corporation, but responded, "Everyone should do his job; you ask, and I avoid answering."

Referring to obstacles in coalition negotiations, the Prime Minister said, "There are always difficulties, and with G-d's help we solve them."