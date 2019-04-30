Government to encourage building hotels in Judea and Samaria

Israel's Tourism Ministry will aid entrepreneurs who want to invest in building or expanding hotels in Judea and Samaria, Israel Hayom reported.

Implementing a government decision from 2016, entrepreneurs can now submit a request for a grant of up to 20% of their intended investment.

According to Israel Hayom, a meeting held earlier this year between Yesha Council members and the managers of travel agencies in Judea and Samaria showed that the number of guest units is insufficient, causing tourists to avoid staying in the area for more than a day. The grants are intended to encourage investors to open additional guest units in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

Yesha Council Chairman Hananel Dorani responded, "We thank [Tourism] Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) for his important work on the issue of tourism in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley. Building hotels and guest houses in the area is an important step which shows the deepening of our roots in the ground and paves the way for Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria."

"Giving grants for the creation of hotels is another supplemental step which will help solve the problem of where to sleep and will strengthen settlements and our hold on Judea and Samaria."