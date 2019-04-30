Israel asks world to donate to PA

Israel is asking a donors' conference that will take place in Brussels on Tuesday to promote a series of civilian projects in Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria and is asking the international community to donate the funds needed for these projects, estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars, Kan 11 News reported on Monday.

According to the report, the projects are mainly in the field of water and the environment, had been approved by the relevant authorities in Israel and are now awaiting a budget.

In recent years, Israel has not presented any projects for PA-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria during the donor countries' conference, and has focused on projects intended for the Gaza Strip.

Monday’s report further said that Israeli officials intend to ask European countries to pressure PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas to accept the tax revenues that Israel collects for the PA.

In February, the Israeli Cabinet decided to implement the policy to offset the PA’s payments to terrorists. Immediately after the Cabinet's decision, the PA announced it would not take the partial sum of the funds from Israel.

Abbas later reiterated that he would not accept partial payment of tax transfers owed by Israel and also stressed that he would not end the financial support for the families of terrorists imprisoned or killed by Israel.

On Sunday it was reported that Israel secretly transferred hundreds of millions of shekels to the PA to prevent its collapse but the Palestinians returned the money.