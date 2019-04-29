When his mother asks him where he's going, he says: 'I’m going on a journey far away. I might not come back.'

The Gaza TV Media YouTube account posted a video of a small Jordanian boy volunteering to go to Jerusalem and die as a martyr, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

In the video, the boy, Amir Al-Khasawne, is seen marching with a slingshot and a toy rifle. When his mother asks him where he is going, he says: “I’m going on a journey far away. I might not come back.”

Later in the video Amir tells his mother that he is going to Jerusalem, to “the martyr Omar Abu Laila and his friends.”

On March 19, 2019, Omar Abu Laila, fatally stabbed Sgt. Gal Keidan, grabbed his gun and shot to death Rabbi Achiad Ettinger. The boy Al-Khasawne continued: “I will shoot the Jews who shot Omar.” When his mother warns him that he would be killed, the boy says: “It’s no big deal, mommy. I will die for the sake of Jerusalem. Isn’t Jerusalem worth dying for? Isn’t Al-Aqsa worth dying for?” In tears, Amir calls out: “For the sake of Allah, oh Arabs! This is Jerusalem! It is the destination of the Prophet’s Night Journey! They sold out Jerusalem!”

He concluded by calling upon Saladin to “wake up." The video was produced by Mays Alreem for Television Photography.