Moskowitz Prize winners announced

Yehudit Katzover, Nadia Matar, Prof. Moshe Kopel, Dr. Aliza Bloch to receive Oz Zion Prize for work in various fields on behalf of Zionism.

The Moskowitz Prize for Zionism Committee announced the winners of the Oz Zion Prize for the year 5769.

The winners are: Yehudit Katzover and Nadia Matar - co-Chairwomen of the Movement for Sovereignty Founded by Women in Green, Kohelet Forum Founder and Chairman Prof. Moshe Koppel, and Beit Shemesh Mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch.

Yehudit Katzover is an educator and long-time public activist for the Land of Israel. Katzover was in the group of women who in 1979 entered Beit Hadassah in the heart of Hevron, paving the way for the establishment of the Jewish community in the city. She later led and participated in struggles for Jewish settlement in the Hevron and Gush Etzion areas.

Nadia Matar is a Land of Israel activist. Since 1993, the year of the establishment of the Women in Green movement by her mother-in-law, Ruth Matar, Nadia Matar serves as the movement's co-Chairwoman. As part of her public activity, she participated in and led public struggles and protests against the Oslo Accords and against the idea of ​​returning to the "Green Line" and establishing a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel.

In the summer of 2005, the days of the struggle against the disengagement plan from Gush Katif and northern Samaria, Katzover joined with the Women in Green movement headed by Nadia Matar, and became co-chair of the movement together with Matar.

In this framework, the two parties led extra-parliamentary activity to encourage settlement in Judea and Samaria, to prevent illegal Arab takeover of Area C lands, public and informational campaigns against the withdrawal policy, and organizing Zionist leadership educational activities for youth groups.

Together with Matar, Katzover established in 2011 the Sovereignty Movement that works with ministers, Knesset Members, and public figures to lead the vision of applying Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. The movement under their joint leadership creates a consciousness shift in Israeli political discourse with conferences throughout Israel where leaders and intellectuals discuss the vision and ways of implementing it. The movement also produces the Sovereignty Journal print edition and the Sovereignty website, including articles, position papers, and updates about the vision.

Alongside awareness and educational projects, the Sovereignty Movement continues strengthening practical hold in the field, such as the Oz vGaon Reserve, established by their activists in memory of the three boys who were kidnapped and murdered.

Led by Katzover and Matar, the Sovereignty Youth Movement was also established, which conducts youth information activities throughout the country and in social media. The Movement also promotes shaping the next generation's leadership in the spirit of the vision of Israeli sovereignty over its entire country.

Prof. Moshe Koppel founded the Kohelet Forum in 2012. This is a research and action institute that works to anchor Israel's permanent status as the nation-state of the Jewish People, while strengthening representative democracy and individual freedom in Israel. It is the largest research institute on the Israeli Right.

Kohelet Forum Prof. Moshe Koppel

After seven years of quiet activity guided by Prof. Koppel, the Basic Law was passed: Israel is the historic nation-state of the Jewish People. Prof. Koppel formulated the first draft 15 years ago.

In addition, through the Forum, significant legislation and Zionist action was promoted in many areas, including the Basic Law, a preliminary referendum required to implement any legislation calling for withdrawal from territories under Israeli sovereignty, the Regulation Law, offsetting terrorist funds, Legislative amendments to remove employment barriers for immigrants, and more.

In recent years, the Kohelet Forum has become the center of activity in a growing network of civil society organizations on the Israeli Right that rely on Kohelet's expertise and resources in a quiet way.

Flash 90 Selfies in Beit Shemesh with Mayor-elect Dr. Aliza Bloch

Dr. Aliza Bloch is a model Zionist leader involved in educational and social activities for all the Tribes of Israel. For 14 years she headed the largest public school in Beit Shemesh and stood at the center of community activity. Bloch volunteered to lead programs and projects in the city, such as a joint panel for haredi and secular Jews, round tables, the "70 Faces of Beit Shemesh" conference, weekly Bible study at her home and more.

About a year ago, she won the mayorship of the city of Beit Shemesh, in a victory that swept residents from all levels of the political, ethnic and socio-economic spectrum.

The Cherna and Irving Moskowitz Prize will be given for the 12th year to leading figures in Zionist activity and will be distributed on a festive evening that takes place every year after Jerusalem Day.