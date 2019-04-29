Passengers arriving in NYC held up due to measles scare

Port Authority isolates plane after haredi children found to have red spots on their faces.

Passengers on a JetBlue flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to New York were detained in isolation at New York's JFK airport after members of a haredi family on the flight were suspected of carrying measles.

According to reports, passengers on the plane became alarmed after noticing the family's children had red spots on their faces.

The family, which lives in Lakewood, were returning home after spending Pesach (Passover) in the Caribbean, and said the children were completely healthy and the red spots were simply mosquito bites.

The Port Authority released the passengers after the children were examined and it was proven that they had been fully vaccinated against measles.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, the family said the only reason for the delay was their haredi appearance, and the entire incident was anti-Semitic in nature.

"We're completely normal people who vaccinate our children, just like most of the haredi community does. We were held up only because of how we look, and we were embarrassed in front of the entire plane," the site quoted the family as saying.

In a statement, a JetBlue spokesperson said: "After reports of a potential medical concern onboard, flight 410 from Santo Domingo to JFK, was requested to hold for medical services out of an abundance of caution so a customer could be examined. All customers have been cleared and the flight will deplane normally."