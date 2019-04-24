Iran: 'B-Team' pushing US towards disaster

Iranian foreign minister says Bolton, Netanyahu, and Saudi and UAE princes conspiring to push US and Iran into a terrible conflict.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif accused a 'B-Team' of pushing the US towards "disaster" by clashing with Iran.

"President Trump believes putting pressure, bullying, will bring us to the negotiating table so he can make this ideal deal he has in mind. I don't know what that deal is," Zarif told the Asia Society in New York .

The so-called 'B-Team' Zarif named consisted of US National Security Advisor John Bolton, United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"The B-Team is pushing US policy toward a disaster," Zarif said, decrying what he called Trump's "obsession" with "bullying" Iran.

"I believe the B-Team does not have the same plan as President Trump has... not a plan, but a plot that will cost [trillions of dollars]," he added.

"The plot is to push Iran into taking action. And then use that," Zarif said.

"It is not a crisis yet but it is a dangerous situation. Accidents, plotted accidents, are possible. I wouldn't discount the B-Team plotting an accident anywhere in the region particularly as we get closer to the election.

Zarif suggested a prisoner exchange as the first step towards reconciliation between the US and Iran.

"I put this offer on the table now," he said. "Exchange them... I am ready to do it, and I have authority to do it."

He said that Iran had first made the offer six months ago but had yet to hear back from the US.

Zarif spoke out Wednesday following the Trump administration’s decision Tuesday not to renew sanctions exemptions granted to several countries doing business with Iran.