Hitler's 'suicide note' going up for sale

Letter written by Hitler signaling his intention to remain - and die - in Berlin as Russians approached expected to fetch some $80,000.

A letter written by Adolf Hitler just days before he committed suicide in a Berlin bunker is going on sale, and is expected to net at least $60,000 to $80,000.

The document, which is being auctioned off by the Maryland-based Alexander Historical Auctions house, is a memo written by the Nazi German leader to Field Marshal Ferdinand Schorner, informing the general that Hitler would not make any attempt to flee Berlin.

Hitler wrote the memo as Russian forces laid siege to the German capital, and approached the bunker where Hitler was holed up.

As the fall of Berlin appeared imminent, Field Marshal Schorner pleaded with Hitler to abandon the capital and flee. In the memo, Hitler refused the request, blaming his commanders for the failure to win the war, and vowing to stay in Berlin until the end.

The memo, which was written six days before Hitler committed suicide, is often referred to as the German leader’s “suicide note”. The document is separate from another paper, Hitler’s Last Will and Testament, which he signed the day before he and his new bride, Eva Braun, killed themselves.

The memo to Field Marshal Schorner will be up for auction from April 30th to May 1st. The auction house expects the document will net between $60,000 to $80,000.

“This is essentially Hitler’s suicide note,” said Alexander Historical Auctions president Bill Panagopulos.

“In it, he tries to portray himself as a valiant leader of his men until the end, when in actuality he shuffled into his bedroom and fired a bullet into his head.”