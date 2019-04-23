Egypt referendum extends Sisi rule to 2030

Egypt's election commission says voters have approved a series of proposals to amend the Egyptian constitution, allowing incumbent President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to continue to rule Egypt until 2030 and significantly expanding his presidential powers.

Commission head Lasheen Ibrahim said today the amendments were approved, with 88.83% voting in favor. The turnout was 44.33% of eligible voters. The nationwide referendum took place over three days, from Saturday through Monday to maximize turnout.

El-Sisi was elected President of Egypt for the first time in 2014 and in the last elections in 2018 won a vast majority of 97.8 percent.

His attempt to expand his powers and his term of office comes at a time when neighboring countries Sudan and Algeria have had revolutions that brought about regime overthrow. On the streets of Cairo, huge signs appeared in the streets of Cairo calling on Egyptian citizens and parliamentarians to support the series of constitutional reforms that Sisi is seeking to pass. "A bright future and a better tomorrow," read some of the posters and others called "Yes to constitutional amendments, yes to stability and development."

Associated Press reported trucks with loudspeakers drove around central Cairo Monday morning, playing patriotic songs and urging people to vote. Some voters were offered free rides or food parcels to increase turnout in the national referendum.