Israeli-Arab woman living in Wisconsin pleads guilty to recruiting terrorists for ISIS to poison water supplies, carry out suicide attacks.

An Israeli Arab woman has plead guilty to planning a terrorist attack in the United States.

Waheba Issa Dais, a 46-year-old mother of seven who has lived in Wisconsin since 1992, admitted that she had planned a terrorist attack on behalf of the ISIS terrorist organization. She signed a plea bargain saying she was thankful that she had tried to recruit operatives to poison water sources and carry out suicide attacks.

Dais, originally from Jerusalem, was arrested last June for training activists belonging to the Islamic State Organization over the Internet. She showed them how prepare deadly ricin poison, and authorities found in her house books containing information materials on the preparation of explosive belts, poison and bombs of various kinds.

Dais arrest was made possible following her correspondence with a police informant on social media. She instructed him on how to make a poison and asked him to pour it into water reservoirs. According to her confession, she used several social networking accounts to communicate with the recruits.

"Dais faces a sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of about a quarter million dollars," enforcement officials said. "Her verdict is due in September."

Dace's lawyer, John Campion, told the New York Times that he expects the court to discuss her complex history.