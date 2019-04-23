Bond between Yachad, UTJ, deepens

Rabbi Meir Mazuz, who heads the Kisse Rahamim yeshiva, on Monday evening visited the Gerrer Rebbe together with Yachad party leader Eli Yishai and Deputy Health Minister Yakov Litzman (UTJ).

After polls continuously showed that the Yachad party would not make it into the Knesset, Rabbi Mazuz, Yachad's spiritual leader, told Yishai to bow out throw his support behind the Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ party.

Following the formation of a coalition, Yishai is expected to receive an appointment that will deal with solutions to the housing shortage in the haredi community.

UTJ is made up of the Lithuanian-haredi Degel Hatorah faction, and the hasidic Agudat Yisrael faction.

In the Knesset, Agudat Yisrael is represented by Litzman, a Gerrer hasid, and Meir Porush, who served as an MK until 2016.