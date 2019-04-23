British MP who slandered IDF apologizes

British Labour MP Grahame Morris on Tuesday apologized for a post in which he claimed the IDF harmed children.

In the post, Morris shared a video from 2015 which showed Guatemalan soldiers abusing a young and unarmed boy and commented: "Marvellous, absolutely marvellous the Israeli Army, the best financed, best trained, best equipped army in the world caught on camera beating up Palestinian children for the fun of it. May God forgive them. What would Jim Royle say on an Easter Monday."

In response, the IDF tweeted: "The only marvellous thing here are your lies. These are not IDF soldiers. Apologies would be in order."

"I am sorry for sharing a post which purports to show the IDF hurting children but it was in fact the Guatemalan Army," Morris tweeted later. "My error demonstrates the dangers of fake news online and I will be more diligent in future in checking my sources."

However, he justified himself to one Twitter user by claiming: "There are lots of verifiable documented examples of the IDF abusing Palestinian child prisoners I have seen for myself in court in the West Bank. But am harvesting and documenting a few more of my trolls yet thanks."