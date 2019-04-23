Watch: The terrorist in Sri Lanka

CNN published footage from security cameras at St. Sebastian's church, showing a suspect with a backpack enter the site just prior to the explosion.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Sri Lankan police are holding a Syrian national in custody for questioning over Sunday's attacks, which have so far claimed 310 victims.

A total of 40 suspects have been arrested, some of them from countries other than Sri Lanka. The seven suicide terrorists, however, were all Sri Lankan citizens.

According to local police, the National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ) terror organization was responsible for the attacks, which included six simultaneous blasts and a seventh explosion later on.

A spokesman for the Sri Lankan government emphasized that NTJ could not have carried out the attacks without "international support."