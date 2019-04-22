Watch: Haredi man attacked in London

An attack on a Jewish man on the streets of London was caught in a dashcam video.

In the video, a man can seen chasing another man in haredi garb. The attacker held a rod in his hand as he chased the victim.

The attack occurred outside a synagogue in the Stamford Hill neighborhood.

The director of the North London Jewish community said that there was "no doubt" that the attack was anti-Semitic in nature and that there has been an increase in anti-Semitic attacks in Stamford Hill recently.

"The crimes against the Jewish community have increased recently and this is only one of many incidents, and we promise to increase the sense of security through security patrols."

The Jewish community also demanded that the London police increase its vigilance in response to the increase in anti-Semitisc incidents.