Boy killed by bus in Beitar Illit

United Hatzala EMS volunteers treated a young boy who was hit by a bus on HaChozeh M'Lublin Street in Beitar Illit. Volunteers attempted to resuscitate the boy (approximately 4 years old) and initiated CPR. Unfortunately, after lengthy efforts, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of United Hatzalah's Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit are currently treating family members and bystanders who witnessed the accident.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Elazar Roth who was one of the first responders at the scene said: "I arrived together with members of United Hatzalah's Ambucycle Unit and we saw the boy who had been hit by a bus. We initiated treatment, but sadly, due to the severity of his injuries he was pronounced dead at the scene."