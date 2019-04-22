Watch Live: Thousands celebrate Passover in Hevron

Thousands gather in Hevron to celebrate Passover with musical performances by Haim Yisrael, Binny Landau, Itzik Dadya, and more.

Thousands of Jews celebrating the Passover festival gathered in the city of Hevron Monday afternoon for the second day of Hol Hamoed (intermediate festival day).

The event includes Hevron’s annual Passover music festival, featuring Haim Israel, Binny Landau, Itzik Dadya, Uzia Tzadok, Naftali Kempeh, and The Kinderlach.

The entire Tomb of the Patriarchs, including the Isaac and Rebecca Halls, will be open to Jewish visitors. The Tomb, which is under joint administration of the Chief Rabbinate and the Muslim Waqf, is divided during most of the year, with the Isaac and Rebecca Halls reserved for Muslim prayer services 355 days a year.