Smotrich: Ignore France, let Palestinian Authority collapse

MK Bezalel Smotrich (United Right) called on Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to reject outright French President Emmanuel Macron's demand to transfer frozen tax funds to the Palestinian Authority (PA).

In February, the cabinet approved the implementation of the freeze on funds to the Palestinian Authority, which was passed by the Knesset in July 2018, and offset 502,697,000 shekels ($138,426,818) from funds transferred from Israel to the PA.

"I call on the Prime Minister to forcefully reject the French hypocrisy, and to send Macron to pressure [Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud] Abbas to cease paying salaries to terrorists," Smotrich said.

"As long as the [Palestinian] Authority encourages terror against Israel and pays salaries to terrorists, we cannot give it even one shekel. Let it collapse. We'll get two birds with one stone."

Likud MK Avi Dichter echoed Smotrich's words, slamming Macron's demand.

"I wonder what the French President would say, if he found out that the Palestinian Authority is paying a salary of 12,000 NIS ($3,341) per month to Carlos the Jackal, who is sitting a life sentence over there after carrying out serious terror attacks," Dichter said.

"For President Macron's information, the law passed with an outstanding majority of 87 MKs. We are determined to fight terror with every tool and every strategy.

"President Macron, here's a free tip from someone who fought terror for nearly 50 years: When you fight terror, any country which doesn't count change ends up counting bodies."