Arab League looks to thwart Israel's anti-terror funding law

After Israel cuts tax transfers to PA over 'pay-to-slay' policy, Arab League pledges $100 million a month to PA, rejects US peace plan.

The Arab League has pledged to pay $100 million a month to the Palestinian Authority to plug the gap left when Israel blocked tax transfers earlier in the year.

"We confirm that Arab countries will support the Palestinian state's budget... (to) resist the political and financial pressure it faces," the League said Sunday following a meeting in Cairo.

Israel collects taxes on behalf of the PA, but withheld $138 million in transfers in February over Palestinian payments to terrorists jailed for attacks against Israelis, and the families of terrorists killed during attacks on Israeli targets.

The Arab League's move comes as the Trump administration prepares to unveil a much-touted "Deal of the Century" for peace between the Palestinian Authority and Israel in the coming months.

The Palestinian Authority, which has boycotted Washington over a series of moves including recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, says it can no longer trust the United States as a broker.

The Arab League said the deal "will not succeed in achieving long-lasting and comprehensive peace in the Middle East".