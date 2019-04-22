Kinneret rises 1.5 centimeters after snow falls on Mount Hermon

Twenty-five centimeters of snow fall on Mount Hermon - but the rest of the week is expected to be summery.

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose 1.5 centimeters over the weekend, for a total of 3.07 meters since the rainy season began.

Currently, the lake stands at 211.41 centimeters below sea level, and 2.59 meters below the upper red line signaling that the lake is full.

Twenty-five centimeters of snow fell on Mount Hermon, and the site briefly opened to visitors - a rarity on Pesach (Passover). It closed later on Monday morning due to increased snowfall and concerns regarding the weather.

On Monday, temperatures will rise slightly but remain lower than seasonal average. There may be light local rainfall in northern Israel. Monday night will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday will be clear or partly cloudy, with temperatures continuing to rise but remaining lower than seasonal average.

Wednesday will be clear or partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise to seasonal average.

Thursday will be warmer than seasonal average, especially inland and in Israel's mountainous regions.