Abbas: Netanyahu doesn't believe in peace

Mahmoud Abbas dismisses US peace deal during Egypt trip, says Netanyahu 'doesn't believe in peace'.

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas visited Egypt on Sunday, meeting with President Abdul Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo and speaking before a gathering of foreign ministers from Arab League member states.

During his address to the foreign ministers, Abbas accused newly-reelected Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu of not being interested in peace, and condemning the Trump administration for cutting off financial aid.

According to a report by the PA official outlet, WAFA, Abbas told the gathering of foreign ministers that Netanyahu “doesn’t believe in peace”, and accused Israel of “violating every agreement with” the Palestinian Authority.

The PA leader also reiterated his refusal to consider the soon-to-be released Middle East peace plan, dubbed the ‘Deal of the Century’, which the Trump administration is expected to present to both Israel and the PA in June.

“After the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the transfer of the US Embassy to it, the cessation of aid to UNRWA, and the closure of the Office of the PLO in Washington, what remains of the Deal of the Century,” Abbas asked rhetorically.