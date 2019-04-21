Former Sri Lankan MK: 'Tiger terrorists never as well organized, never quite as brilliant in synchronization; obviously much larger scale.'

Former Sri Lankan parliament member Rajiva Wijesinha told Al Jazeera he does not believe the Tamil Tigers are behind today's attacks.

"It's actually extremely chilling. We've never had anything of this sort before. Sri Lanka had a terrible time under Tamil Tiger terrorism for about 25 years and then there was a great sense of relief, which I am afraid the West has been fighting with us about, when we got rid of the tiger terrorists," Rajiva said.

"But the tiger terrorists were never as well organized and never quite as brilliant in synchronization and this is obviously something on a much larger scale which is frankly quite terrifying and you know the reactions I've heard suggest people are moving into panic mode again," he said.

The Tamil Tigers, formed in 1975, has vowed to carve out a separate Tamil state in Sri Lanka.

The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) is known to have worked with "Palestinian" factions in the Middle East from whom they received advanced military training from 1978 to 1980.