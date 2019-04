Spring is here, but snow is still bountiful on Hermon. 20 cm covered the lower level of the ski site overnight, site closed to visitors.

The Hermon site announced more than 20 cm. snow has accumulated overnight on the site's lower level and continues to fall.

"We got fair and surprising snowfall. We didn't expect to close the site today, but visitors' safety is above all.

"The site's veterans don't remember such significant snow on Passover that caused the site to close at the end of April," noted Alon Friedman, the site's Director.

Notice will be publicized regarding opening of the site.





