Watch: The new Israeli 'We Are the World'

30 of Israel's greatest artists sing of their love for the land and people of Israel.

More than 30 of Israel's famous artists and performers gathered for a special project with a message of unity and love for Israel

The "Shevat Achim VeAchiyot (brothers and sisters sitting together) project was conceived as a private initiative by Yifat Leder and Sa'ar Gamzu. Gal Galatz, the Galei Tzahal all music channel, also participated in the production.

The song was written by Doron Medley and composed by Idan Raichel, in the first collaboration of its kind between the two.

The work on the song was done voluntarily by all participants. All of the profits will be donated to the "Sahih" organization, the flagship program of the 'Netina Kederech Chayim' (giving as a way of life) organization.

Lyrics:

70 years on the road I'm traveling and looking

At what was and what will

And how my soul is still this nation

From catching the sunrise

From Jerusalem with its palaces

From the beaches of the Kinneret

From the parties of Tel Aviv

My father dreamed and prayed

To live in the Land of Israel

Today my children ask me

What is the story of Israel?

This is my home This is my heart

And I will not leave

Our ancestors, our roots

We are the flowers, the melodies

A tribe of brothers and sisters

The same neighborhood, the same street

Jacob's twelve sons'

Brought together after their wanderings

In the place of their longing

A man is his native landscape

He lines lines in the palm of his hand

Between the prayers and the oaths

The smell of orchard of citrus

And in my mother's eyes

I'll always find my place

The guitar is playing

An ancient tune that is right

This is a my home

This is my heart

And I will not leave

Our ancestors, our roots

And we are the flowers, the melodies

A tribe of brothers and sisters

From scratch everything is sewn

Patches, patches of the story

Like two words - they connect

The golden needle of a poet

Here I am from, Here I belong

And every friend of mine is like a brother

You are beating in my heart

I am east and west

This is my home

This is my heart

And I will not leave

Our ancestors, our roots

We are the flowers, the melodies

A tribe of brothers and sisters

This is my home

This is my heart

And I will not leave

Our ancestors, our roots

We are the flowers, the melodies