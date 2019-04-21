Watch: The new Israeli 'We Are the World'

More than 30 of Israel's famous artists and performers gathered for a special project with a message of unity and love for Israel
The "Shevat Achim VeAchiyot (brothers and sisters sitting together) project was conceived as a private initiative by Yifat Leder and Sa'ar Gamzu. Gal Galatz, the Galei Tzahal all music channel, also participated in the production.
The song was written by Doron Medley and composed by Idan Raichel, in the first collaboration of its kind between the two.
The work on the song was done voluntarily by all participants. All of the profits will be donated to the "Sahih" organization, the flagship program of the 'Netina Kederech Chayim' (giving as a way of life) organization.
Lyrics:
70 years on the road I'm traveling and looking
At what was and what will
And how my soul is still this nation
From catching the sunrise
From Jerusalem with its palaces
From the beaches of the Kinneret
From the parties of Tel Aviv
My father dreamed and prayed
To live in the Land of Israel
Today my children ask me
What is the story of Israel?
This is my home This is my heart
And I will not leave
Our ancestors, our roots
We are the flowers, the melodies
A tribe of brothers and sisters
The same neighborhood, the same street
Jacob's twelve sons'
Brought together after their wanderings
In the place of their longing
A man is his native landscape
He lines lines in the palm of his hand
Between the prayers and the oaths
The smell of orchard of citrus
And in my mother's eyes
I'll always find my place
The guitar is playing
An ancient tune that is right
This is a my home
This is my heart
And I will not leave
Our ancestors, our roots
And we are the flowers, the melodies
A tribe of brothers and sisters
From scratch everything is sewn
Patches, patches of the story
Like two words - they connect
The golden needle of a poet
Here I am from, Here I belong
And every friend of mine is like a brother
You are beating in my heart
I am east and west
This is my home
This is my heart
And I will not leave
Our ancestors, our roots
We are the flowers, the melodies
A tribe of brothers and sisters
This is my home
This is my heart
And I will not leave
Our ancestors, our roots
We are the flowers, the melodies