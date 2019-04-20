Terror attack foiled in Samaria

Would-be terrorist attempts to stab police officer, ends up in hospital.

Israeli Border Police on Saturday morning foiled an attempted terror attack at Samaria's Tapuah Junction.

The terrorist, a Palestinian Authority Arab of approximately 20 from the town of Sanniriya, arrived at the scene armed with a knife

Officers stationed in the area noticed the suspect's behavior and began chasing after him. A policeman at the scene noticed the chase and blocked the suspect's path with a squad car.

The suspect then drew a knife and began attempting to open the squad car's door in order to stab the officer. In response, the officer shot the suspect, injuring him.

No one else was injured.

According to Petah Tikva's Beilinson Hospital, the terrorist arrived in severe condition and his life is in danger.