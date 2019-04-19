Thousands of Arabs demonstrate along Gaza border

Hamas says 46 people injured in weekly "March of the Return" protests. IDF aircraft attack two Hamas military posts.

Some 6,000 Palestinian Arabs demonstrated along the Gaza border on Friday.

The Hamas-run “health ministry” in Gaza reported that 46 people were injured during the clashes, including paramedics and journalists.

Earlier on Friday, shots were fired at IDF troops adjacent to the security fence in southern Gaza

In response, IDF aircraft and tank struck two Hamas military posts in Gaza. No injuries to IDF soldiers were reported.

The violent weekly riots along the Gaza-Israel border, which are dubbed the “March of the Return”, have been taking place every Friday for the past year, since March 30, 2018.

Hamas openly admitted last year that most of the Gazans who have been killed in the border riots were members of the group.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Passover in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)