President to host 400 lone soldiers from 35 countries

President Reuven Rivlin to have Seder with 400 lone soldiers from around the world.

President Reuven Rivlin will on Friday evening sit down at the Seder table with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and 400 lone soldiers from around 35 countries around the world at the Yachad Lemaan Hachayal (United for the IDF Soldier) organization’s holiday resort in Givat Olga.

Also attending the Seder will be the head of Yachad Le’ma’an Hachayal, Yoram Yair, Chief Education Officer Brigadier General Zvika Faireisen and the Director-General of Yachad Lemaan Hachayal, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Ilan Tal.

The President will make his way to Givat Olga from Beilinson Hospital and return to the hospital at the conclusion of the Passover holiday.