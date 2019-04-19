Tens of thousands of Jews to visit Hevron on Chol Hamoed Pesach

On Monday and Tuesday, the entire Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hevron will be open to Jews.

Tens of thousands of Jews are expected to visit the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hevron during Chol Hamoed Pesach. On Monday and Tuesday, the entire cave will be open to Jews who will be guarded by Border Police, policemen and IDF soldiers from the Judea Brigade.

The preparation for the arrival of the crowds has been ongoing for a number of weeks, during which situation assessments, program approvals, drills and training practices have been carried out.

Hundreds of soldiers and police are expected to take part in securing the events. About 25,000 people are expected to take part in a wide variety of tours of the holy sites, the Jewish neighborhoods, prayer gatherings and tours of the Tomb of the Patriarchs.

During Chol Hamoed Pesach, the Tomb will be open from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Anyone carrying weapons will not be allowed to enter the Tomb of the Patriarchs. The Israel Police call on all visitors to obey the orders of the security forces in place and allow them to carry out their work.