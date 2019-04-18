Yashar LaChayal packages food

Yashar LaChayal in Maale Adumim packages Pesach food for 850 soldiers from low-income families

This week in Maale Adumim, and in cooperation with the municipality, Yashar LaChayal volunteers packaged Pesach food for 850 soldiers from low-income families.

The packages were delivered throughout several army units, including Golani, Netzach Yehuda, Nachal, Kfir, Egoz, Magav, and Iron Dome.

Founded during the 2006 Second Lebanon War, Yashar LaChayal is a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to providing humanitarian support for Israeli soldiers.

With annual support from a donor family that funds operational costs, regular donations are entirely donated to the soldiers’ needs.