Report: Senior Israeli, Lebanese officials meet in Moscow

Lebanese source says meeting mediated by Russia included discussion on maritime border, Assad regime, Hezbollah and Iran.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil recently met with a senior Israeli official in Moscow, the Saudi newspaper Elaph reported.

According to the report, which cited a Lebanese source, the two discussed the disputes between their respective countries regarding the maritime border, and the Assad regime in Syria.

The Israeli official also briefed the Lebanese minister on Israel's concern about the activities of Hezbollah's precision weapons factories in Lebanese territory.

He asked to convey a message to Lebanese President Michel Aoun that Israel does not view his country as an enemy, but would not hesitate to attack Iranian targets on its soil.

On the other hand, the Lebanese foreign minister requested from the Israeli official that Israel’s defense establishment stop threatening the Lebanese regime because of problems caused by the Hezbollah terror organization.