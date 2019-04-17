28 killed in bus crash in Portugal

Tour bus crashes on Portugal's Madeira Island, killing 28, most of them German tourists.

A tour bus crashed on Portugal's Madeira Island on Wednesday, killing 28 people, most of them German tourists, according to The Associated Press.

Local mayor Filipe Sousa was quoted as having told the cable news channel SIC that the victims include 17 women and 11 men.

He said the bus carrying 55 people rolled down a steep hillside after veering off the road on a bend east of the capital, Funchal.

Local television showed bodies scattered over the rural hillside next to the Atlantic Ocean.

Residents said the weather was fine at the time of the accident, which happened in daylight in the early evening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.