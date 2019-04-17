US Amb. to Israel this year's commencement speaker at Yeshiva U

'Ambassador Friedman typifies the ideals that are central to Yeshiva University,' Yeshiva University president says.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman will be this year’s commencement speaker at Yeshiva University.

An announcement Wednesday by the Modern Orthodox flagship noted that Friedman, who is himself Orthodox, “made history” by implementing President Donald Trump’s decision to move the American Embassy to Jerusalem, and “played a prominent role” in Trump’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

The university’s 88th Commencement will take place on May 30 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Friedman, who served as an attorney for Trump before being named ambassador, earned a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University and law degree from New York University School of Law.

“Ambassador Friedman typifies the ideals that are central to Yeshiva University,” Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University. “He is an exemplary leader from our community, in both the diplomatic realm and the world of values, who is committed not only to strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship but also to building a brighter future for people of all nations.”