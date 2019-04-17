Who will be Justice Minister: Bezalel Smotrich or Yariv Levin?

National Union leader demands justice portfolio as PM Netanyahu seeks to give position to Likud MK.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Justice Ministry
The next Justice Minister will be one of the following two figures: Yariv Levin of the Likud or Bezalel Smotrich of the National Union, according to information received Wednesday evening by Channel 12.

The report stated that Netanyahu is expected to make a considerable effort to leave the Justice Ministry in the hands of the Likud, but Smotrich is also demanding it. So the position will be given to one of them.

If Smotrich is not the justice minister, he may be offered the role of Minister of Public Security, who is also responsible for the law enforcement system.

Both Smotrich and Levin are vehemently opposed to judicial activism.

