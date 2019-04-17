Report: Kushner urges world to have 'open mind' about peace plan

Plan reportedly to be released after Netanyahu forms coalition and month of Ramadan, which ends early June.

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner urged a group of ambassadors on Wednesday to keep an “open mind” about the Trump administration peace plan for Israel and the PA, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the remarks.

According to the report, the peace plan will be unveiled after Netanyahu forms a coalition and after the Muslim month of Ramadan, which ends early June.

"We will all have to look for reasonable compromises that will make peace achievable," Kushner said, according to the source.