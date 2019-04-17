Report: Lebanon warned Hamas of planned assassinations

Lebanon warned Hamas of possible assassination attempts after detecting Israeli activity in Gaza, report says.

The Lebanese government warned the Hamas terror organization to be wary of Israeli attempts to assassinate senior Hamas officials, News 12 reported.

According to the report, the warning was sent after Lebanese security channels observed an increase in Israel's security activities in Gaza's cities and "refugee camps."

Last year, Lebanese authorities claimed that Israel was behind a car bomb blast in Sidon that targeted an official of the Hamas terrorist group.

Lebanon's government has close ties to the Hezbollah terror organization.

Earlier this year, a new government headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri included the terror group, which gained more than half the seats of the 128-member Lebanese parliament, and now holds the country's Health Ministry, which has one of the largest budgets.